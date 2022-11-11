'Based On Incorrect Facts': MoEF Refutes Report Claiming Tiger Poaching Highest In India

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has refuted a report which claimed that India has become the capital of Tiger poaching in the world. In its press release, the Ministry said that the report concerned "is based on incorrect facts, figures and misleading information published with the sole intention of creating sensational news".

A report claimed that in the last 22 years, 759 cases of tiger poaching have been reported making the country stand atop China and Indonesia. The report claimed that China and Indonesia reported 212 and 207 cases of tiger poaching during the same period.

Responding to the claims of the report, the Ministry of Environment and Forest said the published report relied on certain other reports "which make unrealistic assumptions like reported seizure data is correct and the seized tiger parts are genuine for deriving tiger mortality numbers".

'Such reports are published to malign the efforts of GoI': MoEF

Calling the assumptions flawed, the Ministry said the report is incorrect as the seized 'tiger organs' include a large number of fakes. "These assumptions are flawed for the simple reason that there are certain communities in India that specialize in making fake tiger claws using the bones of livestock. Counting seized materials like claws as that of a tiger without verifying the genuineness using DNA-based techniques will often lead to an inflated number of tiger deaths," the Ministry of Environment and Forest said in a statement

"Such reports are published with half-baked information by the vested interests to malign the efforts of the Government of India for tiger conservation," the Ministry added.

The Ministry further detailed how tigers' deaths are recorded. "For recording tiger death, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has established stringent standards and probably the only tiger range country in the world to do so." Speaking on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), it further added that for the disposal of tiger carcasses, a committee is constituted to oversee the post-mortem and subsequent disposal of carcasses by burning.

"The visceral organs are preserved for forensic examination. Based on the detailed final report, supporting evidences/ documents submitted by the Tiger Reserves/ Tiger Range States, the cause of tiger death is ascertained at NTCA and the mortality case is recorded closed accordingly," the Ministry explained.

"The Project Tiger Division and NTCA under Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change are committed towards protecting tiger, India's iconic species, through law enforcement, enhanced protection of tiger reserves using advanced technological tools," MoEF&CC said in the statement.