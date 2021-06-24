'Baseless': Centre Refutes Allegations Of Non-transparent Allocation Of COVID Vaccines

Refuting reports alleging non-transparent allocation of COVID-19 vaccines, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Thursday asserted that the states were getting vaccines on the basis of set parameters, which included population, caseload or disease burden, and utilization efficiency of the states. The ministry further added that allocation was negatively impacted by vaccine wastage in the states.

A press release by the Ministry read,"It is clarified that Government of India continues to allocate COVID-19 vaccines to States/UTs in a transparent manner. Information about the vaccine supply by the Government of India, consumption by the States/UTs, balance and unutilized vaccine doses available with States/UTs, along with vaccine supply in the pipeline is regularly shared through press releases made by Press Information Bureau, and also through other forums."

The clarification comes in regards to India's liberalized and accelerated the Phase-3 strategy of COVID-19 vaccination. As part of it, the Centre is accounting for the procurement of 75 percent of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers and subsequently providing these free to the States for inoculation. The remaining 25 percent is being made available for private players, with a cap on the service charge.

As per the latest data, 30,33,27,440 vaccine doses have been provided by the Centre through the government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category. Of this, the total consumption, including wastages, is 28,43,40,936 doses while more than 1,89,86,504 balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Moreover, 21,05,010 vaccine doses are in the pipeline and will be received by the States/UTs before June 25.