Baseless: India Denies UK Media Reports Of Stalling Trade Talks Over Khalistani Attack

India denied the UK media reports that the former has "disengaged" from trade talks with Britain on Monday. According to British media, India stalled trade talks with the UK after accusing it of failing to condemn the attack by the pro-Khalistan supporters at the Indian High Commission in London.

The Times, a British daily, reported on Monday, that the Indian government "don't want to talk about trade" with the UK until the latter publically condemn the Khalistani attack at High Commission in London. The UK media stated that India has stalled negotiations with the British government over a free trade agreement (FTA) as it wants tougher action against these groups behind the attack on the Indian High Commission in London last month.

Responding to this, the Government of India has denied such media reports of halting trade talks with Britain. According to sources, the government has called these reports "baseless" and "wrong".

Notably, according to official UK government statistics, the India-UK bilateral trading relationship was worth 34 billion pounds in 2022 growing by 10 billion pounds in one year.

Pro-Khalistan supporters attack Indian High Commission in London

On March 19, pro-Khalistan supporters gathered outside the Indian embassy in London and pulled down the tricolour hoisting atop the High Commission. These separatist elements carried pro-Khalistan flags and "Free Bhai Amritpal Singh" posters.

Following this incident, India sought an explanation for the “complete absence of British security” at the Indian Mission in London and reminded the British government of its obligations under the Vienna Convention.

"India finds unacceptable the indifference of the UK Government to the security of the Indian diplomatic premises and personnel in the UK," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. The British authorities condemned the vandalism at the High Commission building by calling it "disgraceful" and "completely unacceptable" and said that they would take the security of the Indian High Commission in London "seriously".