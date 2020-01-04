'Baseless': Air India Chief Denies Reports Of Airline's Collapse By June

Amid uncertainty over the future of cash-strapped Air India, the national carrier's chief on Saturday junked rumours that the airline might collapse, labelling such reports "baseless". Chairman and Managing Director of the airline, Ashwani Lohani asserted that the company will continue operations and expand. An Air India official had previously said that the airline will be forced to shutdown by June if a concrete solution to save the company is not found.

"Rumours regarding Air India shutting down or closing operations are baseless. AI would continue to fly and expand. There should be no cause for concern to travelers, corporates or agents. The national carrier is still India's biggest airline," Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani said.

Aviation Minister says no shutdown till privatisation

On Thursday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri while speaking at a meeting with the Air India employees' union, reassured them that the company will be operational till its privatisation process is complete. Air India is surviving on repeated taxpayer bailouts by the government while it reels under a debt load of near Rs 58,000 crores. The government has been planning to sell the cash-strapped company and has set an aim to do so by March 2020.

Plans to privatise Air India

As per the Centre, it has infused funds to the tune of Rs 30,520.21 crore in Air India from the financial year 2011-12 till December this year. However, repeated bailout attempts have failed to get the carrier back on its feet. The government is drawing plans to privatise the carrier but has so far failed to get it through. The main hurdle that experts say has derailed the carrier's privatisation plan is investor scare of its oversized staff and debt obligations.

Jet Airways was grounded in April this year after it failed to pay back its creditors, leaving thousands jobless. A fall of Air India can turn out to be a major embarrassment for the country as it is one of the most well-known state-run carriers left in the world. Air India hasn't made any profit since its 2007 merger with another state-owned domestic operator Indian Airlines Ltd.

