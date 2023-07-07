Bastille Day: Tri-Services Contingent To March On The Iconic Champs-Elysées In France

A tri-services contingent, comprising 269 members from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, left for France on July 6 to march alongside their French counterparts on the iconic Champs-Elysées in Paris. This year's Bastille Day Parade holds great value as it marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between India and France.

As the Guest of Honor at the Bastille Day Parade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence further reinforces the deepening bilateral ties between India and France.

3 Things you should know

The parade, held annually on July 14, commemorates the historic Storming of the Bastille during the French Revolution in 1789.

The Indian Army contingent is led by Captain Aman Jagtap and consists of 77 marching personnel and 38 members of the Punjab Regiment.

Commander Vrat Baghel will lead the Indian Navy contingent, while Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy will lead the Indian Air Force contingent, which will showcase the prowess of the Rafale fighter jets during the grand flypast.

The Indian Army contingent: Historic importance

The renowned Punjab Regiment, along with the army's senior-most regiment, the Rajputana Rifles, will participate in the parade.(Credit:PIB)

The Indian Army contingent, represented by the Punjab Regiment, holds significant historical importance. With contributions in both World War 1 and World War 2, including battles in the Levant, West Asia, China, and France, they earned prestigious Battle Honors such as 'Loos' and 'France and Flanders' in World War 1 and multiple Battle and Theatre Honors in World War 2, solidifying their legacy of bravery.

Accompanying the contingent is the Rajputana Rifles Regiment band, the senior-most rifle regiment in the Indian Army. The regiment has notable contributions in the World Wars and was the recipient of six Victoria Cross awards before India's independence. The band was raised in 1920 at Nasirabad.

25 years of strategic partnership

Image: Flags of India and France raised during joint naval exercise: Indian naval ships RANA and Sumedha, alongside the French frigate FS Surcouf, participated in a maritime partnership excercise (MPX) held on June 30. (Credit: Twitter @indiannavy)

During World War 1 and WW2, over 3.8 million Indian soldiers courageously served on the battlefield, with around 74,000 sacrificing their lives and 67,000 being wounded in World War 1 alone. Their valorous contributions on French soil were recognized with numerous gallantry awards and commendations.

India and France have developed a strong defence partnership, highlighted by joint exercises and the exchange of experiences. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), France has emerged as a reliable defence partner for India, with 30 percent of India's defence imports between 2018 and 2022 originating from France. The delivery of the final batch of the 36 Rafales was recently completed, marking a landmark deal for the Indian Air Force. It has been twenty years since India procured a fighter jet from any foreign country. Safran, a french defence aerospace firm, has made significant contributions to India's military aviation industry and has shown intent to further contribute to India's upcoming multi-role helicopter and fighter programs.