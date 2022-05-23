Batadroba violence: Police Identify '18-20 People With Links To Banned Bangladeshi Groups'

In a massive development in Assam's Batadroba violence, Superintendent of Police, Nagaon Leena Doley informed that people who have been detained might have links with the banned organisations from Bangladesh. She said that after the investigation, arms & ammunition along with several forged documents were recovered from their houses. She added that 18-20 people have been identified with criminal histories and suspicious movements at their residences were noticed.

Following the alleged custodial death of Safiqul Islam in Assam's Batadroba on May 20, a mob turned violent, and angry locals vandalised the police station by setting it on fire and also assaulted cops.

"Six accused have been arrested, and 12 were detained, but after investigation, it was found that they had no involvement in the case, they have been released. We have identified 18-20 people with criminal history and suspicious movements in their houses were noticed. It is also suspected that the identified persons may have links with banned organisations from Bangladesh. We have recovered arms and ammunition and several forged documents from their residence", SP Leena Doley told ANI

Assam's Batadroba violence

Assam Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe terror links into the violence that rocked Nagaon's Batadroba. After the alleged custodial death of Safiqul Isam, a mob turned violent and vandalised the police station. They later set it on fire and also assaulted police officials.

The victim's family claimed that he was allegedly picked up by police when he was on his way to sell fish. So far, 20 people have been detained in connection with the violence. The Batadroba police in charge have also been suspended.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Assam DGP GP Singh said that the police is investigating if it was a planned conspiracy. "There was preparation on the part of the arsonist as they came with the inflammable liquids, so that indicates that there were some preparations," DGP Singh said.

"Now, we have to ascertain whether it was for the purpose of destruction of some evidence of crucial importance to somebody or to snatch weapons etc which are already here. We have asked the SIT to investigate whether in the existing cases of the Jihadi elements in Assam which are currently being probed by the state police and Central agencies whether there is a connection with any person who was involved in police station fire incident," he added.

