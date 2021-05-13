Batch 2 Of Sputnik V Vaccine To Arrive In India On May 14; Will Boost Inoculation Drive

The second batch of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccines is set to arrive in India on Friday, May 14. The country’s drugs controller general (DCGI) had permitted Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to import the Russian vaccine to India for emergency use. The rollout of the Sputnik V vaccine is expected to augment India’s third phase of the vaccination drive which is underway amid a record rise in COVID-19 infections.

The first batch of the Russian vaccine comprising 1,50,000 doses arrived in Hyderabad last week while the remaining batches consisting of over 3 million doses will reach the country tomorrow. This holds relevance at a time when most Indian states are complaining of vaccine shortage resulting in deferring of ongoing vaccination drive, which began on May 1.

Sputnik V is the third vaccine to be approved for emergency use in India after ‘Covishield’, developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca and ‘Covaxin’, the indigenous vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech. Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

India became the 60th country to approve Sputnik V. The vaccine’s efficacy is reported at 91.4% based on data analysis of the final control point of clinical trials, states its official website, which has been reviewed by Lancet journal.

While the vaccine is being imported initially, India will also produce more than 850 million doses of the Russian vaccine annually. Dr. Reddy’s and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) entered into a partnership to conduct the clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine and the rights for distribution in India.

RDIF has signed pacts with five Indian companies to produce 850 million doses of the vaccine in India that will not only be used in India and Russia but also exported to other countries. Sputnik V is a two-dose vaccine and the cost of one dose of the vaccine for international markets will be less than $10.

Earlier, Indian Ambassador to Russia Bala Venkatesh Varma had said that around 150,000 to 200,000 ready-made vaccines will be available in India by the month of May.

India's vaccination drive

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 17.70 crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. It said 4,17,321 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and cumulatively 34,66,895 across 30 states and union territories since the start of the third phase of the vaccination drive.