Bathinda Army Base Shooting: With Suspects Still Untraceable, This Is What We Know So Far

Four soldiers from an artillery unit were killed in a shooting incident at the Bathinda Military Station at around 4.35 am on Wednesday, April 12. The Station Quick Reaction Team was immediately deployed at the site and the area was cordoned off and sealed. According to army officials, Punjab Police have registered a case against two unidentified persons under Arms Act in connection with the firing incident that took the lives of four Bravehearts.

According to the police FIR, a soldier saw two unidentified men in white kurta-pyjama, their faces and heads covered, coming out of the barracks after the firing. One of them was carrying an INSAS rifle and the other an axe, the soldier added.

There were unconfirmed reports that the shooter, who was involved in firing at the Bathinda military station, had been arrested and was being interrogated. According to Army officials, the report was incorrect and the accused is yet to be apprehended. The state police have also ruled out the angles of a terror attack for the Bathinda Military Station firing incident.

Indian Army in an official statement, said, "Four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property were reported. The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case. All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained."

A missing INSAS rifle that was suspected to have been used in the killing of four Army soldiers at the Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning has been found. According to Bathinda SP D Ajay Gandhi, 19 empty shells were recovered following the firing, which is suspected to be from the INSAS rifle. "Two armed civilians opened fire on soldiers in a barracks behind an officers' mess," added Bathinda SP.

Another soldier dies at Bathinda Army Station

Around 12 hours after four personnel from an artillery unit were killed in a firing incident, an army soldier died of gunshot injuries at the Bathinda military station in Punjab., The Army said the death of the soldier on Wednesday afternoon has no connection with the previous firing incident.

The Army said, "A soldier died of a gunshot wound at approximately 4:30 pm on April 12 at Bathinda Military Station. The soldier was on sentry duty with his service weapon. The weapon and cartridge case from the same weapon was found next to the soldier. The gunshot wound was near the right temporal region."