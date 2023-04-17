Bathinda Army Station Firing: Punjab Police Arrest Shooter Who Killed Four Jawans

After four Army jawans were killed in firing inside a military station in Bathinda in Punjab on April 12, the Bathinda police detained a soldier in connection with the incident. Sources say that he killed those four soldiers in the Bathinda Military Station due to personal enmity.

SSP Bathinda Gulneet Khurana, while commeting on the recent developments, said, "After sustained interrogation, we found that one weapon has been stolen and that was used to kill the jawans. Later, one individual from the Artillery unit was detained and during interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in stealing an INSAS rifle and killing four of his colleagues to Police. Initial investigations indicate that this was due to personal enmity."

#WATCH | Bathinda Military Station firing incident: After sustained interrogation, we found that one weapon has been stolen and that was used to kill the jawans. Later, one individual from the Artillery unit was detained and during interrogation, he confessed to his involvement… pic.twitter.com/B5KhlSpApX — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

According to Bathinda SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana, the detained soldier has been identified as Desai Mohan, who acted to be the eyewitness of the incident. The accused reportedly provided false statements to the police officials to mislead the investigation.

How the accused tried misleading investigation?

Earlier, an FIR was registered against two unidentified persons in relation to the firing incident, under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act, based on the statement of the detained soldier Desai Mohan. In a bid to escape arrest, he claimed that one of them was carrying an INSAS rifle and the other an axe, as mentioned in the FIR.

Following the incident in Bathinda Military Station, which took the lives of four jawans identified as Sagar, Kamlesh, Santosh and Yogesh, the area was cordoned off and the army was conducting a joint investigation with the Punjab Police to dig deeper into the case. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also received a briefing on the incident from Army Chief General Manoj Pandey.