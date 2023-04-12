Bathinda Firing: INSAS Rifle Went Missing Two Days Ago From Military Station | Top Points

"INSAS rifle, 28 rounds went missing two days ago from Bathinda Military Station," the Indian Army said while releasing the statement on the firing incident which took place at the Bathinda Military Station in the wee hours of Wednesday, April 12 in which four army jawans were killed.

"Four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property were reported. The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case. All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained," said the Indian Army.

INSAS or Indian Small Arms System is a family of infantry arms consisting of an assault rifle and a light machine gun (LMG). According to the Directorate of Ordnance, the rifle was designed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment and manufactured by the Ordnance Factories Board at its various factories.

Details of 5.56MM INSAS 1C rifle