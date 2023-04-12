Last Updated:

Bathinda Firing: INSAS Rifle Went Missing Two Days Ago From Military Station | Top Points

According to Indian Army, an INSAS rifle, 28 rounds went missing two days ago from the Bathinda Military Station where the firing took place on Wednesday.

Written By
Megha Rawat

INSAS rifle, 28 rounds went missing two days ago from Bathinda Military Station (Image: PTI)


"INSAS rifle, 28 rounds went missing two days ago from Bathinda Military Station," the Indian Army said while releasing the statement on the firing incident which took place at the Bathinda Military Station in the wee hours of Wednesday, April 12 in which four army jawans were killed.

"Four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property were reported. The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case. All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained," said the Indian Army.

INSAS or Indian Small Arms System is a family of infantry arms consisting of an assault rifle and a light machine gun (LMG). According to the Directorate of Ordnance, the rifle was designed by the Armament Research and Development Establishment and manufactured by the Ordnance Factories Board at its various factories. 

Details of 5.56MM INSAS 1C rifle

  1. Accurate lightweight rifle, compact and handy, suitable for terrestrial and maritime assignments.
  2. A gas-operated rifle can fire in a single shot and three-round bursts (TRB) for the conservation of ammunition. A simple action of lever change allows the selection of a single shot, TRB, and safe position.
  3. Additional mechanical safety is provided by means of safety sear and built-in delay in the breech mechanism.
  4. Easy to assemble and dismantle, chrome-plated barrel and chrome-plated pin firing ensure maintenance-free long life.
  5. Compatible with NATO standard ammunition 5.56 x 45 mm SS 109, M 193.
  6. Quick mounting of Passive Night Sight/ Daylight Telescope.
  7. Stock, Pistol Grip, and Hand Guard made of impact-resistant plastic in leaf brown colour.
  8. Magazines are made of translucent UV-stabilised polycarbonate Resin.
  9. Multipurpose bayonet functions as Saw, Wire cutter, Bottle opener, Knife, Screwdriver, Hammer, and Dagger.
  10. Eliminator Flash is designed to adopt Blank firing attachments.
  11. Block gas and grenade sight provided for firing multimode grenade and M-36 grenade.
  12. Provision of mounting of 40 mm under Barrel Grenade Launcher.
  13. Provision of the fitment of Daylight Telescope and passive night sight.
