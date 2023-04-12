Bathinda Military Station Firing Incident: What Do We Know So Far

Quick links:
Image: PTI
A firing incident was reported at Bathinda Military Station in the wee hours of Wednesday, April 12. According to sources, the incident was reported at around 4:35 AM inside the Bathinda Military Station. The Station Quick Reaction Team was deployed at the site and the area was cordoned off and sealed.
Authorities have started the search operation and security near the site has been beefed up. Meanwhile, take a look at key information on the Bathinda Military Station firing case.
#LIVE | 4 Jawans succumbed to gunshot injuries. Missing INSAS rifle case being probed: Indian Army statement.#BathindaMilitaryStation #IndianArmy #BathindaIncident #RajnathSingh #DefenceMinisterhttps://t.co/gUeBmJVqaf pic.twitter.com/M0O88f0qjD— Republic (@republic) April 12, 2023
"Four army jawans of an artillery unit succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the firing incident at Bathinda Military Station. No other injuries to personnel or loss/damage to property reported. The area continues to be sealed off and joint investigations with Punjab Police are being coordinated to establish the facts of the case. All aspects including the possible case of involvement of an INSAS rifle along with 28 rounds reported missing two days back are being ascertained, said Indian Army on Wednesday.