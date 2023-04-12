Bathinda Military Station Firing Incident: What Do We Know So Far

A firing incident was reported at Bathinda Military Station in the wee hours of Wednesday, April 12. According to sources, the incident was reported at around 4:35 AM inside the Bathinda Military Station. The Station Quick Reaction Team was deployed at the site and the area was cordoned off and sealed.

Authorities have started the search operation and security near the site has been beefed up. Meanwhile, take a look at key information on the Bathinda Military Station firing case.

Bathinda Military Station Firing: What do we know so far?

Soon after the incident, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called an emergency meeting of top officials at 11:30 am. Senior officials of the Home Ministry and NSA are to be present during the briefing. Defence Minister will be briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

All aspects, including the possible involvement of an INSAS rifle and the 28 rounds reported missing two days ago, are being ascertained.

The families of jawans killed in the incident are being informed about the loss of lives, per the information shared by the Indian Army.

The movement of the residents and vehicles has been restricted. Authorities have cordoned off and sealed the area.

Punjab police, along with Army officials, are investigating the matter. Station Quick Reaction was in the morning deployed along with a team of forensic and medical officers at the site.

Punjab police have denied any "terror angle" in the incident and advised not to believe rumors. Police officials have also requested the media to avoid rumors and refrain from speculation.

At least four Army jawans lost their lives in the firing that occurred near military mess inside Bathinda Military Station.

