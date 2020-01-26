Republic Day: Telangana Tableau Symbolises Floral Festival Of Bathukamma & Medaram Jatara

As India celebrated its 71st Republic Day on Sunday, Telangana which is the youngest state of India was aptly represented by its tableau in the parade. The theme was a rich mixture of different cultures and festivals celebrated in the state. The front part of the tableau showcases Bathukamma, a floral festival celebrated by women for 9 days during the month of September and October. The word ‘Bathukamma’ literally means ‘Mother Goddess comes Alive’. Basically, Goddess Gauri is worshipped in the form of Bathukamma.

Represents the cultural spirit of Telangana

On this occasion, people thank the Goddess for the crop harvest and income she helped generate in the current year and seek her blessings for the next year. The festival represents the cultural spirit of Telangana. On the other hand, the rear part depicts Sammakha-Saralamma Jatara also known as Medaram Jatara. Known as the largest tribal religious congregation in the world, it is held twice a year for 4 days.

The Republic Day celebrations

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the martyrs by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial at India Gate. Thereafter, the Republic Day parade commenced at 10 am, lasting for 90 minutes. The parade marched from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort through the traditional route of Rajpath. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the Chief Guest on this occasion. The parade featured a flypast by all aircraft of the Indian Air Force, display of latest weapons and equipment, 16 marching contingents, 22 tableaus of various states and government departments, winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar and a motorcycle display by an all-women team of the CRPF. The all-men Army Signal Corps contingent was led by Captain Tanya Shergill, a unique first in Indian history.

