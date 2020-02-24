Chidambaram Hits Out At Centre Over CAA, Calls It 'battle Between People Of India & BJP'

Hitting out at the centre over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday stated it to be battle between people of India and BJP. The leader has vehemently opposed the act time and again, asserting it to be a challenge to the Constitution.

Speaking at a seminar, Chidambaram mentioned the rampant protest across the country and stated that instead of focusing on bigger issues, the discussion over CAA and NRC still prevails. He further highlighted the unawareness among people over the act and accused the government of lying,

"It is not a battle between Muslims and Central Government. But, it is a battle between the people of India and BJP. We are supposed to speak about the economy. However, we are talking about CAA and NRC. Why? Because protest is going on everywhere," Chidambaram said.

"Many have not read about the CAA. That's why the government lies. They say it will not affect people who live in India. Then who will be affected by it?" he added.

Earlier on February 13, the leader called for a 'huge mass movement' if any Muslim is sent to detention camps, in the case the Supreme Court upholds the validity of the contentious Citizenship law. Speaking at the JNU campus in the national capital, Chidambaram said that CAA was an outcome of the 'NRC fiasco' in Assam which left 19 lakh, people, out of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The hypocrisy of Congress over CAA

Congress among other opposition parties has opposed the CAA vehemently after it was passed by Parliament. However, Congress in its election manifesto ahead of Rajasthan assembly elections in 2018 had mentioned that the party would work for the holistic development of Pakistan displaced Hindu and Sikh refugees including their rehabilitation and citizenship. Congress leaders such as Ashok Gehlot and Manmohan Singh had repeatedly spoken in favour of granting citizenship to Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan in the past but Congress has changed its rhetoric after the act was proposed by the Central government in parliament.

