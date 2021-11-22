Battle Of Garibpur's 50th Anniversary Marks India-Pak's First Direct Encounter In 1971 War

November 21 marked the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Garibpur when the first direct encounter took place between India and the Pakistan army during Bangladesh’s war of independence in 1971. Armies of both the nations were geared up with tanks and fighter jets at Garibpur near Khulna’s Boyra when India emerged victoriously. Reports have also stated that the Indian Army destroyed at least 13 M24 Chaffee light tanks along with two F86 Sabres (fighter jets) of the Pakistani Army. According to Bangladesh Live News, India also successfully captured two Pakistani air officials by Mukti Bahini.

Additionally, Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta, the second-in-command of India’s then 45th Cavalry C Squadron, believes that the Indian Army could have advanced to Jessore Cantonment in then East Pakistan. Unfortunately, the squadron commander Major Daljit Singh Narang, who was responsible for giving the instructions, had died in the conflict.

When did India enter the war?

The Pakistani Army had been attacking Indian territory and Mukti Bahini Camps through tanks and warplanes, two weeks before the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared war. The Indian Army along with Bangladeshi freedom fighters had taken the decision to carry out a counter operation through the Garibpur front. Meanwhile, Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta told Bangla Tribune, “I was then the second-in-command of the 45th Cavalry Squadron. We had Russian PT-76 tanks in our fleet. Together with the 14th Punjab Battalion, on the night of 20th November, we crossed the Kabadak river and entered the border of Garibpur... after dawn on the 21st, the Pakistani tank fleet started fighting with our tanks.”

Reportedly, he further explained, “They had 14 American Chaffee tanks with them. Major Daljit Singh Narang, the commander of our squadron, lost his life in the Pakistani shelling almost at the beginning of the war. As a result, the responsibility of conducting the war fell on me. Just then my tank started malfunctioning. Meanwhile, three Pakistani tanks surrounded us. Almost miraculously we managed to bring down all three tanks. When their gunner was coming out of a Pakistani tank, I stopped the gunner in my tank from firing at him. Later, when we took him a prisoner of war and gave him tea and biscuits, he was still giving thanks.”

