Battle Of Hajipir: 55th Anniversary And Capture Of The Pass In 1965

In April 1965, along with the invasion in Kutch, General Ayub Khan activated the cease-fire line (CFL) in Jammu & Kashmir. While a cease-fire was being negotiated in Kutch, Pakistan was preparing for its next attempt to capture Kashmir. This was to be achieved through clandestine infiltration of a large number of guerrillas in early August 1965. The operation was code-named OPERATION GIBRALTAR and had collapsed by August 12.

The Indian Army had also concluded that the only way to stop infiltration was to retaliate by crossing the CFL boldly and plugging the routes used by the raiders and the areas used by their supporters. This’ plan was put into operation on August 15 in the Kargil Sector. The Indian troops crossed the CFL and recaptured the three Pakistani positions, which had been captured by them and vacated in May. Some heights in Tithwal and Uri Sectors were also captured.

India also decided to capture the Hajipir Bulge, which was an important hub of Pakistani infiltration operations against India. The task of capturing Hajipir Pass and the Bulge was given to 19 Infantry Division and the corps reserve of 68 Infantry Brigade was placed under the command of 19 Infantry Division for the operation which was code-named OP BAKSHI. 25 Infantry Division was given the task of linking up with the force from Poonch under code name OP FAULAD.