'Battle Of Shalateng' Re-enacted By Chinar Corps To Commemorate Army's Historic 1947 Win

As part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations and to commemorate the historic victory of the Indian Armed Forces in its first war after independence, the Chinar Corps organized a unique light and sound show on Sunday, November 7, to re-enact the historic ‘Battle of Shalateng’.

Regarded as one of the most decisive battles of the 1947 Indo-Pak War, the ‘Battle of Shalateng’ had a long-standing impact on the history as well as the geography of Jammu & Kashmir. It changed the face of the war and saved Srinagar from the onslaught of the Pakistan Army and its barbarian hordes.

The well-coordinated operations by 1 SIKH, 1 KUMAON, 4 KUMAON, and a Squadron from 7 Light Cavalry, supported by the Indian Air Force strikes, changed the course of the war, wherein Kashmiri citizens along with soldiers of the Indian Army fought valiantly to evict Pakistani Forces and driving them out of most of J&K till ceasefire on January 5, 1949.

The re-enactment of the ‘Battle of Shalateng’ in the form of light and sound show was a fitting tribute to the brave soldiers and the people of J&K who ultimately defeated the Pakistan Army which had unleashed plunder, loot, mass rape, and destruction of property and houses of Kashmiris. The replica of the historic event was also in honour of the families of heroes who participated in the 1947-48 War.

The nostalgic event was witnessed by Chinar Corps Commander, Lieutenant General DP Pandey, along with several other civil and military dignitaries. In addition, the family members of war veterans who travelled across the country to attend this mega event were felicitated.