Battle Squads To Be Converted Into Integrated Battle Groups: CoAS Gen Pande On Army Day

The Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande, on Sunday, revealed plans to transform "Battle Squads" into "Integrated Battle Groups" in an effort towards structuring and optimisation of the force.

General Pande made this significant announcement while speaking at the 75th Army day event organised at Govindaswami Drill Square ground in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

“In an effort towards force structuring and optimisation we are planning to convert our battle squads into integrated battle groups which will contribute effectively to the battlefield of the future,” he said.

“Old establishments and units are being disbanded, or are being revamped with suitable changes,” he added.

Teeth-to-tail ratio

CoAS further emphasised on making the “teeth-to-tail” ratio effective with modernisation and technological infusion. “The Army will be right-sized so that human resources or manpower can be used properly,” he said.

“Our aim will be to move from a manpower-intensive to a technologically driven Army. Our primary focus will be our soldiers, who will be fully prepared and equipped to face the challenges of the future,” the Army Chief added.

'Indian Army determined'

“Provision of modern weapons and equipment is an integral part of this effort, for which the Indian Army is determined to find indigenous solutions. Modernity through self-reliance will be our new mantra,” he said.

Mentioning that the "Indian Defense Industry is rising up to this challenge with competence", the Army chief said "the Indian Army moving towards partnership from a "buyer-seller relationship" with the industry.

He asserted that the Indian Army has full faith in the sturdiness and operability of 'Made-in-India' weapons and equipment.

"Niche Technologies like Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, quantum communications, unmanned systems, and directed energy weapons are also being indigenized," said the Army chief, adding "we are confident that the Indian Army will fight and win future wars with Indian solutions."

Noting that infrastructure growth and logistics are important parts of the Indian Army’s operations preparedness, the Army chief said that the “infrastructure requirements of the force will be aligned and coordinated with the national logistics policy as a result of the launch of the PM Gatishakti initiative.”

In the direction of making our processes and systems effective and efficient, Pande said "we are ending or changing some traditional practices, which have lost their relevance."

Army Day celebrations

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year. It was on this day in 1949 that General K M Cariappa took over as the first Indian Commander in Chief of the Army. This is the first time when Army Day and its related events are being held outside the national capital Delhi.