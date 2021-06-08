Battling COVID-19: DRDO To Share 2-DG Formula With Private Companies For Mass Production

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that primarily spearheads the indigenous development of defence systems and technologies has played a significant role in the Covid-19 pandemic. As the pandemic hit the nation in 2020, the DRDO met the requirements of N-95 masks, PPE kits, sanitizers, and ventilators. The scientists across the nation in various DRDO labs have been relentlessly contributing to battle out the Coronavirus. In an Exclusive interview with Republic, Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, the Chairman of DRDO, shared about the endeavors of the organisation. Dr. Reddy said, "the DRDO established Covid hospitals across the country in just 10 to 15 days. Hospitals set up by DRDO in Delhi, Jammu, Ahmedabad, Haldwani, Varanasi, and many other cities have been treating thousands of Covid-19 patients."

The technology that was developed for aircraft like LCA and for meeting the Oxygen requirements of soldiers in high altitude areas is being used to give high-pressure oxygen to Covid patients.

DRDO has enormously contributed to the Oxygen requirements of the nation during the worst surge of the pandemic.DRDO is making 1.5 lakhs portable Oxygen cylinders with automatic control after the Prime Minister sanctioned the same under the PM Cares fund. These cylinders can be used by patients in homes, hospitals, and Covid care centers.

The development of the miracle Covid drug 2DG by the INMAS lab of DRDO is another milestone achievement in treatment of Covid patients. The drug formula will be shared by DRDO with more private companies so that mass production can be done. As of now, 10 to 12 thousand doses of 2DG are being produced each day and by the end of this month, the production would be in lakhs.

The DRDO is Installing higher capacity Oxygen Generation plants under PM cares funds. 850 such plants for DRDO and CSIR industries have been sanctioned and will be installed by end of July.

Along with the contribution in the Covid fight, DRDO is also developing many state-of-the-art technologies for the Defence forces. The longest-range gun system developed by DRDO, ATAGS is undergoing trials and soon will be inducted into the Army.

LCA production is also going on at full pace. Radars, Torpedoes, communication systems, AVAC systems are also being developed to strengthen the armed forces indigenously.

According to Dr. G. Satheesh Reddy, "We are working very closely with armed forces to indigenize the forces. There is a perfect synergy between the DRDO and the defence forces."

Reacting to PM Modi's announcement of free vaccines for all above 18, Dr. Reddy said, " Every citizen should be responsible. Wearing masks, distancing must be followed and PM's declaration to give free vaccine to all will make a difference."