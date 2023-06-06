BBC Admits To Underreporting Income In India Over The Last Few Years

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has reportedly admitted that the company under-reported its income in India over the past few years and may have paid lower taxes than its liability. The British broadcaster will now be required to follow formal procedures, including filing revised returns and settling all outstanding dues, penalties, and interest to fulfill its liabilities.

Following BBC’s acknowledgment, the Income Tax department said the quantification of BBC India's "tax liability" will only arise once the tax is actually paid. Meanwhile, sources say the broadcaster’s “acceptance" or “willingness to pay tax” only means that there was some "liability" on the part of the company.

The development comes after the Income Tax department in February this year carried out surveys at two offices of BBC India in Delhi and Mumbai over alleged irregularities in its certain documents. The I-T department later clarified that the search was just a 'survey' and not a 'raid’.

Officials of the Income Tax department carried out surveys at BBC offices in February 2023. Following the searches, it was revealed that the department was investigating BBC documents related to alleged irregularities.

The department had then said that the income and profits shown by various group entities of BBC are not commensurate with the scale of its operations in India.

Nearly two months after the I-T department carried out surveys at the British broadcaster’s India offices, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in April, registered a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case against BBC India for alleged foreign exchange violations. The probe was launched to look at the purported foreign direct investment (FDI) violations by the company.

Congress’ U-turn on BBC

At the time I-T surveys were being carried out at BBC offices, the Congress had taken the opportunity to link the surveys to the Union government's decision to impose curbs on the circulation of a BBC documentary on the Gujarat violence of 2002. After BBC acknowledged its tax evasion on Tuesday, Congress spokesperson Hardip Singh Kingra told Republic, "You cannot link the documentary matter and what happened today. If there is violation, then it will go to judicial review."

“These types of violations can not be kept hidden for a longer period of time. The violations go for judicial review,” he added.

When Anurag Thakur spilled the beans about BBC

Much before BBC made its admission public, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said at the Republic Summit on April 26 that the BBC has admitted that it has under-reported its income over the last few years. He had also taken a potshot at the Opposition saying, "Before the foreign media begins to defend itself, our opposition stands in their favour."

The I&B Minister had further said, "There cannot be a separate rule just for the BBC, like the Gandhi family has made rules for itself. Those siding with the BBC are pushing the agenda of those who attempted to tarnish India's image on foreign soil. If BBC attempted irregularities in the system, then action will be taken against them."