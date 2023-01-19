'BBC Attempted A Hatchet Job On PM Narendra Modi': BJP's Swapan Dasgupta On Docuseries

Amid controversy over a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national executive member Swapan Dasgupta said that British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) attempted a hatchet job on Prime Minister Modi. He said that they had a conclusion and were getting voices that matched their narrative.

In conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Dasgupta said, "They (BBC) attempted a hatchet job on Prime Minister Modi. They had intrusion and they went about trying to get the voices to match their conclusion. Now, in this case, the resurrected question of Gujarat 2002 and banged it on the unfortunate circumstances of a family in Yorkshire. Then they decided everything from the judicial process to the police process is flawed and everything had an inherently anti-Muslim bias. They got the necessary voices to do that."

Swapan Dasgupta reveals he'd been interviewed for documentary

The former Rajya Sabha MP also revealed that he was interviewed for the documentary. "I participated in an interview with them which may have been a little critical about PM Modi... On the face of it, there was nothing to suggest (it was a hit job). But from the moment questions started coming, it was clear they were trying to go to a predetermined conclusion," he said.

The BJP leader said that the BCC had a conclusion and they went out to get the voices who matched that conclusion. "Whatever contrary opinion they got, they claimed it was disputed," he said.

Swapan Dasgupta further said, "They were trying to fulfil the agenda of a few people in India and trying to make it out to be the repository of liberalism. That's not journalism. There's an ecosystem in the West that exists at the behest of a few who wants to discredit India's democracy."

In a two-part series, BBC attacks PM Modi's tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat during the 2002 Gujarat riots. The controversial docuseries has received widespread condemnation and was removed from select platforms.

India has also disregarded it as a "propaganda piece", stating it is designed to push a certain "discredited narrative" and that the enduring colonial mindset is "blatantly visible" in the series.

