In a first, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath responded to the Gautam Adani issue and controversial BBC documentary row during an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network. He stated that there has always been an attempt to distraught the image of India on the global platform.

Yogi Adityanath issues first response on Adani & BBC documentary row

Speaking on the lines of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, CM Yogi stated that it will be too soon to comment on the Adani row. "It will not be correct to respond till the time a responsible institution looks into the matter and release a statement over the entire row. But this is also true that there are some elements who have been conspiring and making constant attempts to defame India's image globally"

Giving an instance of a centre-banned BBC documentary CM Yogi stated that it was released ahead of the upcoming general elections to taint the image of India. He said, "Another example is the BBC documentary and similar tactics will keep happening to ruin the image of our country and all the citizens of India have to be alert. There are some people who do not want to see India being established as a rising power on the global platform. We will keep making such efforts. The Indian agencies will investigate the issue and will reveal the truth".

CM Yogi further claimed that the BBC row has only been triggered to hinder the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "In the current scenario, India is capable to take the lead and the G20 presidency is one of them. Today, the world is watching and no one will be able to defame India as everybody knows there is no truth in such kind of documentary".

Notably, the documentary series titled 'India: The Modi Question' which is based on the 2002 Gujarat riots has triggered a massive controversy across India. The government has banned the docuseries and called them biased and lacking objectivity.