BBC Documentary Row: SC Agrees To Hear Two Separate Pleas Challenging Ban On Feb 6

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the petitions challenging the Central government's ban on the BBC docuseries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The documentary series titled 'India: The Modi Question' which is based on the 2002 Gujarat riots has triggered a massive controversy across India.

SC agrees to hear PIL challenging 'ban' on BBC documentary

The apex court has agreed to list the matter on February 6. The decision was observed by a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala.

Notably, the petition was filed by Advocate ML Sharma before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for an early hearing. He filed the petition alleging that the ban was "malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional".

In addition to this, senior advocate CU Singh mentioned a separate plea on the issue filed by journalist N Ram and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan on the same issue stating that their tweets on their official Twitter accounts were taken down by the government.

Singh told the CJI that the Centre has invoked emergency powers under IT Rules to remove the links about the documentary from social media. He added that the tweets of N Ram and Prashant Bhushan were taken down. Also, the Centre has not yet formally publicised the blocking order. Students are getting rusticated from universities for screening the documentary, he added.

"We will list," the CJI agreed to list the matter.

#BREAKING | #BBCDocumentary row: Petitions filed by N Ram and Prashant Bhushan against taking down of tweets related to docuseries.



Tune in to watch updates here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/givTLdIOz1 — Republic (@republic) January 30, 2023

It is pertinent to mention, on January 21, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reportedly invoked its emergency powers under the IT Rules 2021 to direct the removal of the links from YouTube and Twitter, when the first part of the documentary, which deals with the Gujarat riots of 2002 which happened when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the State.

The government has called the BBC documentary biased and lacking in objectivity. “The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible in the documentary. If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a press conference.