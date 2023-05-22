'BBC Docuseries Cast Slur On India, Made Insinuations Against PM': Salve's Arguments In HC

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a defamation suit filed by a Gujarat-based non-profit organisation (NGO) in connection with the documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question'.

The NGO claimed that the documentary "cast a slur" on the reputation of India, its judiciary, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Senior Advocate and King's Counsel Harish Salve appeared for the NGO and asserted that the two-part documentary has defamed the country, including the whole system as well as the judiciary.

Salve told HC, "The BBC documentary also makes insinuations against the Prime Minister as it makes defamatory imputation and cast slur on the reputation of the country."

Following this, Justice Sachin Datta issued the notice and listed the case for further consideration on September 25. “It is contended that the said documentary makes defamatory imputation and caste slur on the reputation of the country and judiciary and against the Prime Minister of India. Issue notice to the respondents through all permissible modes,” the single judge bench ordered.

BBC releases 'propaganda' documentary

The British Broadcasting Corporation released a documentary titled 'India: The Modi Question', a two-part series that deals with the 2002 Gujarat riots. On January 21, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting reportedly invoked its emergency powers under the IT Rules 2021 to direct the removal of the links from YouTube and Twitter, when the first part of the documentary, which deals with the Gujarat riots of 2002 which happened when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of the state.

The government has called the BBC documentary biased and lacking in objectivity. “The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible in the documentary. If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a press conference.