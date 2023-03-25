BBC Docuseries On PM Modi: After Gujarat & Assam, Maharashtra Passes Resolution Against It

Maharashtra Assembly on Saturday passed a resolution against the screening of the BBC docuseries titled 'India: The Modi Question', stating that it had tried to malign the country’s judiciary and create a religious divide. With this, Maharashtra has become the third state in India after Assam and Gujarat to pass a resolution against the British Broadcaster’s docuseries.

The development came after a resolution was moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Atul Bhatkhalkar in the state assembly. The resolution condemning the UK broadcaster for its docuseries was put forward to vote by Speaker Rahul Narvekar. Notably, the Opposition was not present in the Assembly when the resolution was being presented.

Maharashtra the 3rd state to pass resolution

After the Centre strongly opposed the screening of the BBC docuseries in the country following its release, the Gujarat and Assam Assemblies passed a resolution against it, requesting the Centre to take strict action against the British broadcaster for tarnishing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with its documentary based on the Godhra riots that took place in 2002.

Opposing the Opposition’s demand to screen the BBC documentary in the Assam Assembly, the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government on March 21 passed a resolution seeking action against the broadcaster for "maligning the image of India with its dangerous propagated.

While the Gujarat Assembly on March 11 passed a resolution against BBC requesting the Centre to take strict action against the BBC for tarnishing the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

‘Propanganda’: MEA on BBC docuseries

Strongly condemning the docuseries on PM Modi a “propaganda” piece, the Ministry for External Affairs said that the BBC documentary is completely biased and showcases the colonial mindset.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible in the docuseries. If anything, this film or docuseries is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts.”