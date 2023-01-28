BBC Docuseries Row: Delhi University Constitutes Special Panel To Probe, Ensure Discipline

Amid all the controversies surrounding Delhi University (DU) over the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and tension over the screening of the docuseries amongst students, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Delhi University has taken steps to maintain peace across the campus and inquire into the matter.



The Vice-Chancellor has reportedly constituted a committee that will be responsible for enforcing discipline and maintaining law and order inside the campus. Apart from enforcing discipline across the campus, the committee will also conduct an inquiry into the incident that took place on January 27th, 2023, outside the Faculty of Arts, wherein a group of students gathered and protested for the screening of the banned BBC documentary.

7-member Committee to be headed by University of Delhi's Proctor

The Vice-Chancellor has issued a notification regarding constituting a committee of seven people, which includes a chairperson along with six other members.



As per reports, Professor Rajni Abbi, DU's Proctor will be the chairperson of the committee. Apart from her, Professor Ajay Kumar Singh (Department of Commerce), Prof. Manoj Kumar Singh (Joint Proctor), Prof. Sanjoy Roy (Department of Social Work), Prof. Rama (Principal, Hansraj College), Prof. Dinesh Khattar (Principal, Kirorimal College) and Gaje Singh (Chief Security Officer, DU) will also be members of the committee.



The committee has also been directed to conduct an inquiry into the incident of January 27th which occurred outside the Faculty of Arts and opposite side of Gate no.- 4, University of Delhi.



Further, the committee has been asked to submit its report at the earliest and latest by 5 PM on Monday, January 30th to the Vice Chancellor.