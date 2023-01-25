BBC Docuseries Row: JNUSU Allege Stone Pelting By ABVP Over Screening; Power, Internet Cut

The BBC docuseries controversy has intensified as Jawaharlal Nehru University students marched towards Vasant Kunj police station late on Tuesday night amid claims of stone pelting by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during the screening of the banned movie on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

JNUSU Students allege Stone Pelting, stage protest

JNU Students Union President Aishe Ghosh alleged that the varsity administration cut power and internet to stop the event. As the screening could not be held, they were watching the documentary on their mobile phones when they were attacked and stones were pelted by the ABVP.

"ABVP pelted stones, but no step by the administration yet. We almost completed the film's screening. Our priority is that electricity should be restored. We filed a complaint, and police assured us they'll be immediately looking into the incident. We gave the name & details of all the persons involved. As of now, we're calling off the protest. We'll also file a complaint at JNU Proctor office," Ghosh said.

Meanwhile, ABVP has denied the accusations of stone pelting and sought evidence, "Do these people hurling allegations have any evidence that we pelted stones? We did not pelt stones at all," a JNU student from the ABVP Gaurav Kumar said.

Notably, the documentary series, titled 'India: The Modi Question' based on the 2002 Gujarat riots, has triggered a great deal of controversy across India. The Union government has called the docuseries a propaganda piece designed to push certain interests. Following this, the JNU administration on January 23 issued an advisory and asked students to cancel the screening of controversial docuseries which was scheduled for January 24.

On January 24, Advocate and social activist Vineet Jindal filed a complaint at Vasant Kunj police station morning against the JNUSU and other organisers of the scheduled screening of the banned documentary. In his complaint, Jindal stated that the sole purpose of making this documentary is to create disharmony in the country and to disgrace Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the central government has banned the documentary, any person who is organising the screening of the documentary also has the same intent to create division on the ground of religion and spreading hatred.

He added that although the JNU administration has denied the permission there are some students and organisers planning to do so. Therefore, the screening should be prevented and legal action must be taken against the organisers.

Student group screens BBC documentary on PM Modi at Hyderabad varsity, report sought

On January 21, a students group- The Fraternity Movement - at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) screened the controversial BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at its campus. The documentary was screened without prior notice or permission prompting varsity authorities to seek a report on the event for taking necessary action.

"As per the prescribed procedure, any student organisation desiring to hold an event in the University Campus is required to obtain prior permission from the authority through the Dean, Students' Welfare. However, in this case, no prior permission was obtained which is a violation of the existing norms. Though the event passed off peacefully, the University has asked for the report from the Security wing on the event for taking further necessary action," the Registrar said.