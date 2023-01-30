BBC Docuseries Row: Kiren Rijiju Hits Out At Lobby Over PILs; 'They Waste SC's Time'

After the Supreme Court agreed to hear the petitions challenging the Central government's ban on the BBC docuseries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit out at the lobby over Public Interest Litigations questioning the banning of BBC documentary.

Taking on petitioners, the Union Law Minister asserted that this is how they waste the precious time of the Supreme Court.

Taking to Twitter, Kiren Rijiju said, "This is how they waste the precious time of the Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for Justice."

This development comes after the Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the petitions challenging the Central government's ban on BBC docuseries. 'India- The Modi Question' -- the documentary which allegedly shows lopsided reporting of the 2002 riots was banned by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on January 21, with YouTube and other links to the two-part docuseries being blocked.

On Monday, the apex court agreed to list the matter on February 6. The decision was observed by a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala. It is worth mentioning that the petition was filed by Advocate ML Sharma before a bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud for an early hearing. He filed the petition alleging that the ban was "malafide, arbitrary and unconstitutional".