BBC Docuseries Row: SC Issues Notice To Centre, Seeks Answer In Three Weeks

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the central government over its decision to block public access to BBC's docuseries titled "India: The Modi Question". The development came after the Centre banned the release of the BBC docuseries on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country.

According to the sources, the bench headed by Justice Sanjeev Khanna and Justice MM Sundresh asked the Centre to produce the original records relating to the order on the next hearing, scheduled for April. The bench has also sought an answer from the central government within three weeks.

Earlier in January, the apex court agreed to list the matter on February 6. The decision was observed by a bench headed by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud comprising Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala.

'China-inspired Initiative’: Jethmalani on BBC docuseries

Launching an attack on the British broadcaster, BJP leader and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on Friday strengthened his allegations and said that the BBC is financially interlocked with China. Rejecting the BBC docuseries on PM Modi, the Rajya Sabha member said that it was a “Chinese-inspired initiative”.

Accusing the BBC of gaining financial help from Chinese companies, Jethmalani said, “This is showing that BBC is completely financially interlocked with China, through Chinese state-owned companies. The documentary basically is nothing more than a Chinese-inspired initiative.”

'They Waste SC's Time': Kiren Rijiju on PILs against ban

After the Supreme Court agreed to hear the petitions challenging the Central government's ban on BBC docuseries, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju earlier said that the lobby over Public Interest Litigations (PILs) questioning the banning of BBC documentary is wasting the top court’s time.

Taking to Twitter, Kiren Rijiju wrote, "This is how they waste the precious time of the Supreme Court where thousands of common citizens are waiting and seeking dates for Justice."