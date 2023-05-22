BBC Faces ₹10,000 Cr Defamation Suit Over 'propaganda Documentary' On PM Modi

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has been sued for damages worth Rs 10,000 crores in a defamation case filed by a Gujarat-based NGO over the controversial documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The documentary named 'India: The Modi Question' was released by the UK media house earlier this year and drew a sharp reaction from the central government for its content motivated by a 'colonial mindset'.

Hitting back at the BBC, the NGO filed a case against the media house for its alleged casteist slur and defamation of PM Modi, the judiciary and the people of India. The two-part documentary is based on the Gujarat riots in which over 1,000 people died after its broke out in 2002 when PM Modi was the Chief Minister. Senior Advocate and King's Counsel Harish Salve who appeared for the NGO argued that the documentary defamed the nation as well as the judicial system.

Republic accesses exclusive details of lawsuit over BBC documentary

According to the lawsuit filed before the Delhi Hight Court, BBC has been sued for Rs 10,000 crores "for causing loss of reputation and goodwill to the PM, the government, and the people of India." The plea for action exclusively accessed by Republic also revealed that the NGO claimed "the documentary makes unsubstantiated allegations with no evidence".

"The defamatory documentary portraits reports to be authentic finding of the British government. The documentary believes these reports should be believed in preference to the investigation reports file before the Supreme Court and judgements of the Indian Supreme Court. This is an attempt to defame India," the plea read.

This comes just hours after the Delhi High Court issued notice to the BBC, citing that the documentary "cast a slur" on the reputation of India. The single-bench court headed by Justice Sachin Datta listed the case for further consideration on September 25.

“It is contended that the said documentary makes defamatory imputation and caste slur on the reputation of the country and judiciary and against the Prime Minister of India. Issue notice to the respondents through all permissible modes,” Justice Datta ruled.