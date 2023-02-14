BBC Has Become 'Bhrashta Bakwas Corporation': BJP Spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia Amid Survey

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Tuesday slammed British Broadcaster BBC calling it a ‘Bhrashta Bakwas Corporation’ and that BBC's propaganda and Congress' agenda is very similar. The comments by the leader came after Income Tax Department on Tuesday held a survey of BBC premises in Delhi and Mumbai.

He further said, "If we look at the works of the BBC, it has become the world’s ‘Bhrashta Bakwas Corporation’. It is said that BBC’s propaganda and Congress' agenda are similar."

"We know that India is leading the world under the leadership of PM Modi. But there are forces who do not like this. And whenever the country performs well, then these agencies or Rahul Gandhi’s Congress and some leaders of the Opposition feel pain", he added while slamming Congress.

Bhatia also claimed BBC's history to be "dark and against India" and said that Congress must remember how Indira Gandhi had also put a ban on the British broadcaster.

IT survey at the premises of BBC

On Tuesday, Income Tax Department conducted a survey of BBC premises in Delhi and Mumbai in connection with the British Broadcasting Corporation’s deliberate alleged non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits.

The first statement released by Income Tax Department into the matter read, "The Income Authorities conducted a survey on the BBC premises in Delhi, in view of the BBC’s deliberate non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits".

Notably, as per the sources of PTI, the I-T department was checking the documents related to the BBC's operations and those related to its Indian arm.

BBC gets support of opposition

BBC was backed by Opposition after the survey by Income Tax Department into the broadcaster's premises.

Congress linked the Centre's ban on the BBC's recent documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots with the recent IT department's action against BBC. Congress tweeted, "First came the BBC documentary, it was banned. Now I-T has raided BBC. Undeclared Emergency,"

पहले BBC की डॉक्यूमेंट्री आई, उसे बैन किया गया।



अब BBC पर IT का छापा पड़ गया है।



अघोषित आपातकाल — Congress (@INCIndia) February 14, 2023

Rajya Sabha member and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the Centre saying, "Here we are demanding JPC on Adani row, but there the government is behind the BBC. Destruction blackens the wisdom."

Taking to Twitter, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal wrote, "We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer."

The IT raid at BBC’s offices reeks of desperation and shows that the Modi government is scared of criticism.



We condemn these intimidation tactics in the harshest terms. This undemocratic and dictatorial attitude cannot go on any longer. — K C Venugopal (@kcvenugopalmp) February 14, 2023

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also attacked the Centre saying, "The news of the BBC raid is a declaration of 'ideological emergency.'