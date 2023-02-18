BBC I-T Survey: What Did Income Tax Officials Find? Read Details Here

Days after the Income Tax (I-T) Department carried out a survey in BBC’s Delhi and Mumbai offices, Republic TV accessed the statement of the tax department on Friday, February 17. According to the statement, it has been learnt that the Income Tax Department found irregularities in the accounting books of the British broadcaster.

As per the accessed statement, it was found that the survey was carried out in view of Section 133A of the Income-tax Act, 1961. “During the course of the survey, the Department gathered several pieces of evidence pertaining to the operation of the organisation which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group,” the statement read.

“The survey operation has resulted in unearthing of crucial evidences by way of statement of employees, digital evidences and documents which will be further examined in due course,” the statement added.

I-T Survey at BBC offices in Delhi & Mumbai

The Income Tax Department on February 14 carried out surveys at the Delhi and Mumbai offices of the British broadcaster BBC as part of a tax evasion investigation. According to sources, a team of at least 60 to 70 officers were involved in the survey.

The I-T department further revealed that the survey on the BBC premises in Delhi came in view of the BBC’s deliberate non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits.

Notably, the tax authorities carried out a “survey” and not a raid. Clarifying its move, the tax department quoted the provisions of the Income Tax Act and said that 'such surveys are routinely conducted and are not to be confused to be in the nature of a search/raid'.