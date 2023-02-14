BBC May Have Evaded Tax Worth Few Crores, Claim Sources

Sources have claimed that the alleged tax evasion by the BBC amounts to a few crores. This is yet to be confirmed by way of I-T authorities or any official statement yet.

Sources also claim notices were served to the BBC Company on earlier occasions asking it to explain certain transfer pricing-related payments. Sources claim a notice was sent to the BBC last year, seeking a response. The Government of India or any I-T authorities are yet to confirm the same.

In its official statement, the I-T Department said on Tuesday that the surveys in BBC's Delhi and Mumbai offices were conducted due to "deliberate non-compliance with the Transfer Pricing Rules and its vast diversion of profits," by the UK-based media house.

Sources have alleged that the BBC claimed services and costs that were not actually incurred. If true, this would mean bogus entries and malpractices to hoodwink and evade taxes. At this point, there is no confirmation or corroboration of the said claims by way of official remarks.

Prima facie sources claim that there are discrepancies in the transactions between the BBC’s parent company and place of effective management (POEMs).

It is being said that documents related to the BBC along with pen drives and laptops were seized.

On the surveys on BBC offices, the UK government has said that it is closely monitoring the situation. The BBC, on the other hand, said that it is fully cooperating with the I-T authorities in carrying out the investigation.

The Government of India is yet to issue a formal statement on the nature of the allegations against the BBC, but has said that it would at the conclusion of the probe.