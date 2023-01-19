Last Updated:

BBC Modi Series: Lord Rami Ranger Slams British Broadcaster Over Series Targeting PM Modi

British Broadcasting Corporation, popularly known as BBC, has come under fire over its recent two-part series attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Written By
Ajay Sharma
BBC Modi series

Image: PTI/AP/Twitter


British Broadcasting Corporation, popularly known as BBC, has come under fire over its recent two-part series attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The United Kingdom's national broadcaster is getting slammed by Indian-origin users for its "biased" reporting on PM Modi. 

Lord Rami Ranger, Indian-Origin British businessman has joined the foray attacking the British Media giant on its latest series-- "India: The Modi Question". Notably, the BBC, in regard to this series, said, "A look at the tensions between Indian PM Narendra Modi and India’s Muslim minority, investigating claims about his role in 2002 riots that left over a thousand dead". 

Rami slammed the BBC series by calling the programme against PM Modi, a "ill-thought-out" and an insult to the "largest democracy". He also accused the BBC of fueling "hatred" between British Hindus and Muslims, adding that the firm knows "how to score own goal by damaging societal cohesion in Britain". The British businessman also shared an image on his Twitter which reads-- "BBC news. Sowing seeds of 'Divide & Rule' to hinder the peace and prosperity in India'."

READ | SC upholds clean chit to PM Modi in 2002 Gujarat riots case; dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea

Rami, appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire, condemned the UK's national broadcaster, saying that it has caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians. "It insults a democratically elected Prime Minister, Indian Police and the Indian Judiciary," Rami tweeted. 

READ | Gujarat riots: Amit Shah slams Teesta Setalvad, her NGO as SC gives clean chit to PM Modi

BBC comes under fire for series against PM Modi

According to BBC, the series will examine how “Narendra Modi’s premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India’s Muslim population” and “a series of controversial policies” implemented by Modi following his 2019 re-election, including “the removal of Kashmir’s special status guaranteed under Article 370” and “a citizenship law that many said treated Muslims unfairly”, which “has been accompanied by reports of violent attacks on Muslims by Hindus," ANI reported.

The BBC series on PM Modi has triggered a massive outrage against the British broadcaster with several people of Indian origin suggesting BBC run a series on the 1943 Bengal famine, which resulted in the deaths of some three million people due to malnutrition or disease. One of them on Twitter suggested BBC run a series on the Bengal Famine called “UK: The Churchill Question.”

One of the Twitter users 'Meru' shared a video slamming the BBC for its series on PM Modi wherein he said that the economic condition of the UK is not well and rather than reporting that the BBC is playing a documentary on the Indian Prime Minister. "Don't let them divide us again," he tweeted.

READ | Teesta Setalvad chargesheeted for fabricating evidence in Gujarat riots; SIT cites proof

(With inputs from ANI)

READ | Flying activities banned in areas near PM Modi's Mumbai event venue on Jan 19, traffic diversions in place
READ | Mumbai Traffic Police issues traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi's visit to the city today
First Published:
COMMENT