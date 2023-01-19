BBC Modi Series: Lord Rami Ranger Slams British Broadcaster Over Series Targeting PM Modi

British Broadcasting Corporation, popularly known as BBC, has come under fire over its recent two-part series attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The United Kingdom's national broadcaster is getting slammed by Indian-origin users for its "biased" reporting on PM Modi.

Lord Rami Ranger, Indian-Origin British businessman has joined the foray attacking the British Media giant on its latest series-- "India: The Modi Question". Notably, the BBC, in regard to this series, said, "A look at the tensions between Indian PM Narendra Modi and India’s Muslim minority, investigating claims about his role in 2002 riots that left over a thousand dead".

Rami slammed the BBC series by calling the programme against PM Modi, a "ill-thought-out" and an insult to the "largest democracy". He also accused the BBC of fueling "hatred" between British Hindus and Muslims, adding that the firm knows "how to score own goal by damaging societal cohesion in Britain". The British businessman also shared an image on his Twitter which reads-- "BBC news. Sowing seeds of 'Divide & Rule' to hinder the peace and prosperity in India'."

⁦@BBCNews⁩ ⁦

⁦⁩ @BBCHindi⁩

Your program is ill-thought-out. It insults the largest democracy & 5th largest economy in the world. It fuels hatred between British🇬🇧Hindus & Muslims. You sure know how to score own goal by damaging societal cohesion in Britain. pic.twitter.com/8N08NwQp8W — Lord Rami Ranger CBE (@RamiRanger) January 18, 2023

Rami, appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire, condemned the UK's national broadcaster, saying that it has caused a great deal of hurt to over a billion Indians. "It insults a democratically elected Prime Minister, Indian Police and the Indian Judiciary," Rami tweeted.

BBC comes under fire for series against PM Modi

According to BBC, the series will examine how “Narendra Modi’s premiership has been dogged by persistent allegations about the attitude of his government towards India’s Muslim population” and “a series of controversial policies” implemented by Modi following his 2019 re-election, including “the removal of Kashmir’s special status guaranteed under Article 370” and “a citizenship law that many said treated Muslims unfairly”, which “has been accompanied by reports of violent attacks on Muslims by Hindus," ANI reported.

The BBC series on PM Modi has triggered a massive outrage against the British broadcaster with several people of Indian origin suggesting BBC run a series on the 1943 Bengal famine, which resulted in the deaths of some three million people due to malnutrition or disease. One of them on Twitter suggested BBC run a series on the Bengal Famine called “UK: The Churchill Question.”

One of the Twitter users 'Meru' shared a video slamming the BBC for its series on PM Modi wherein he said that the economic condition of the UK is not well and rather than reporting that the BBC is playing a documentary on the Indian Prime Minister. "Don't let them divide us again," he tweeted.

#India's PM Narender Modi and #Hindus being called EXTREMISTS by the #BBC on their latest documentary "India: The Modi Question" which was aired today on a mainstream #UK channel. Don't let them divide us again! pic.twitter.com/DZ0bjvnWUO — Meru (@MeruBhaiya) January 18, 2023

We strongly condemn the BBC's India: The Modi Question. How much longer will @BBCNews lies continue? Riddled with antisemitism, anti-hindu & anti-india bias, they've lost many viewers & yet continue spreading their hate. Is #BBC going down the road of complete disenfranchisement? pic.twitter.com/Sq2KHf2ieA — INSIGHT UK (@INSIGHTUK2) January 18, 2023

(With inputs from ANI)