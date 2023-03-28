BBC Punjabi News Twitter Account Withheld In India Amid Crackdown On Amritpal Singh

As the manhunt for radical preacher Amritpal Singh continues, the Twitter account of the ‘BBC News Punjabi’ has been withheld. The micro-blogging site has mentioned that the account has been withheld in India 'in response to a legal demand'. However, the details of the legal demand have not been shared yet.

British Broadcasting Company's regional news channel in Punjab primarily focuses on the news and events happening around the state, with its staff reporters operating in Chandigarh and Delhi as well. According to sources, Twitter carried out the action based on a government report that reportedly demanded an evaluation of the content.

Why are Twitter accounts withheld?

The official website of the micro-blogging site says, “We may sometimes add a notice to an account or Tweet to give you more context on the actions our systems or teams may take. In some instances, this is because the behaviour violates Twitter Rules. Other times, it may be in response to a valid and properly scoped request from an authorized entity in a given country. Below is a range of the notices you may come across when viewing an account or Tweet.”

The official statement also reads, “We may withhold access to certain content in a particular country if we receive a valid and properly scoped request from an authorized entity in that country. We also clearly indicate within the product when content has been withheld.” According to reports, the social media company has already banned several other accounts on its platform belonging to journalists, activists and prominent personalities functioning in India amid a crackdown on Amritpal Singh.

Punjab Police on March 18 launched a mega crackdown in the state to nab fugitive Waris Punjab De chief, as he continues to elude authorities with the hunt for him entering its 11th day on March 28. The action by the Punjab Police was carried out after Amritpal and his associates stormed the Ajnala police station in Amritsar.