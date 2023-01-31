BBC Took Cash From China For Propaganda? Huge Controversy Erupts

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani on Tuesday attacked BBC and accused it of receiving funds from Chinese state-linked Huawei outside the United Kingdom, quoting UK magazine The Spectator. In his tweet, Jehthmalani questioned if the British Broadcasting Corporation was 'anti-India' stating that it is involved in a 'cash-for-propaganda deal'.

Jethmalani shared an article by The Spectator related to the controversial broadcaster receiving funds from Huawei for an advertising deal on the BBC website for visitors outside the UK.

"Why is #BBC so anti-India? Because it needs money desperately enough to take it from Chinese state-linked Huawei & pursue the latter’s agenda (BBC a fellow traveller, Comrade ⁦Jairam?)It’s a simple cash-for-propaganda deal. BBC is up for sale," Jethmalani tweeted.

British magazine The Spectator in an article dated August 2, 2022, claimed that BBC is using Huawei's money to fund its overseas journalism.

"Adverts displayed on BBC.com this week show adverts paid and presented by Huawei boasting about ‘The new frontier of education: How can we bridge the education gap and bring bright young minds into the digital future?’" The Spectator had claimed.

The advertisements described how 'UNESCO and Huawei are focused on closing the digital divide' and about Huawei’s tech initiatives.

The content was only available to overseas readers as UK visitors were unable to access it. The netizens from the UK were greeted with the message "We’re Sorry! This site is not accessible from the UK as it is part of our international service and is not funded by the licence fee."

Another report by Deadline claimed that BBC's sponsored content team, StoryWorks, partnered with at least 18 Chinese clients since launching in 2015.