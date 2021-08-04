BBMP Serosurvey: 2000 Blood Samples To Be Collected To Determine Antibodies Against COVID

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Wednesday launched the serosurvey to be conducted in BBMP limits in the city at Ulsooru Referral Hospital. Out of 2,000, who will be surveyed, 30 per cent will be under 18 years of age, 50 per cent will be above 18 and 20 per cent above 45. Under this serosurvey, blood samples of 1,000 vaccinated individuals and 1,000 non-vaccinated individuals will be collected to determine the amount of antibodies present.

COVID-19: BBMP launches sero-survey

Giving further details, Gaurav Gupta said that the blood serum sample and throat swab will be collected from individuals identified through a door-to-door survey conducted by BBMP's Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), ASHA workers, and laboratory technicians. The serum sample will be tested at a laboratory while the swab will be tested for RT-PCR, he added.

Informing the survey process will be carried out by primary health centre teams in the city while coordinating with infectious diseases experts, health officers of the zones, BBMP Chief Commissioner said, "A list of people to be surveyed under every zone in BBMP has been prepared and accordingly the survey will be completed within a week."

The serosurvey is being conducted to understand infection resistance and severity. Based on this survey, rules will be laid out to prevent the COVID-19 virus from spreading in the near future. Special Commissioner (Health) Randeep, Chief Health Officer Dr Vijendra, Chief Health Officer (Clinical) Dr Nirmala Buggi and other officials were also present at the event.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka

As India continues to battle against COVID-19, Karnataka has so far recorded over 29,09,958 positive cases, out of which, 28,49,003 have successfully recovered and 36,650 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,674 new cases have been reported, 1,376 fresh recoveries have been recorded whereas 38 have died. Currently, the total number of active cases in Karnatak is 36,650.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 411 infections, which is the highest in the state, and four deaths. Meanwhile, the Dakshina Kannada district remained as another hot spot after Bengaluru with 350 fresh infections as it had reported six deaths, which is the highest among all the districts. Other districts which saw new cases include 143 in Mysuru, 140 in Udupi, 112 in Hassan, 99 in Kodagu and 86 in Uttara Kannada.

(Image: PTI, Pixabay)