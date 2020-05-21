BCI To Seek Suggestions On Resumption Of Regular Court Hearings Amid Virtual Hearing Woes

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has decided to consult senior and other advocates of the Supreme Court, High Courts, and District Court Bar Associations to gather opinion on the resumption of regular hearings in the courts.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, the BCI stated that the Council has received several complaints about virtual hearing, due to poor internet connection and other technical problems which are a common phenomenon.

"Some of the biggest Bar Associations and several Advocates of Supreme Court and High Courts, some people are trying to take undue advantage of lockdown and the legal profession is gradually being attempted to be hijacked by a few blessed lawyers and selected Law-firms who have high-level connections," the BCI stated.

"The entire system is likely to go out of hands of common Advocates. In such a situation, the Supreme Court and High Courts cannot shut their eyes and the Bar Council of India would approach the Chief Justice of India and Chief Justice of High Courts to request them to take note of the real difficulties. It is humbly submitted, that without consulting the Bar and without taking the Bar into confidence if any decision is taken, the same is not going to succeed," it added.

The BCI has therefore decided to hold an opinion poll through State Bar Councils and Bar Associations, in this regard. All advocates have been requested to contact the leaders of Bar Associations to submit their reports to the Council at the earliest.

BCI to submit the report to CJI

The reports of Bar Associations and State Bar Councils also seek suggestions on the necessary safety measures to be adopted and followed by the Courts, court staff, Advocates and Litigants, at the respective places, if physical court hearings resume.

The BCI added that the Council will put forth a request based on common opinion and submit appropriate demand to the Chief Justice of India. The feasibility of holding physical courts, the methods of listing and hearing, while maintaining social distancing in court premises, will all be discussed after receiving reports from the State Bar Associations and the conclusion will be conveyed to CJI within a week, it said.

(With inputs from ANI)