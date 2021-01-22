'Be Fearless': PM Modi To Outgoing Students Of Tezpur University Citing Team India's Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the graduating students and faculty of Tezpur University on its 18th convocation. "Our nation is entering the 75th year of independence. Innumerable people of Assam have contributed towards freedom. Several people have sacrificed their lives, their youth. Now you have to live for New India, Aatmanirbhar India," said PM Modi, at the event.

During the convocation, PM Modi appealed to the students to work for "New India" through "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" campaign. He said, "During COVID-19, the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign has become a part of our vocabulary. The way our government is involved in the development of North East today, the way we are working on connectivity, education and health, there are many new possibilities for you. Take full advantage of these possibilities."

PM Modi hails Indian cricket team for Australia win

Interestingly, while explaining the students of Tezpur University about the importance of being fearless, PM Modi reffered to Team India's recent victory in Australia. He said that owing to the fearlessness of the team, India was able to script history against a team as experience as Australia.

"Even after suffering injuries, they kept fighting for wins and kept looking for new solutions. Some players may have been less experienced, but their bravery was no less. They created history with the right talent and temperament," said PM Modi.

Meanwhile, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam on January 23, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has decided to launch a state-wide protest on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Ex-BJP chief and Home Minister Amit Shah will also make his second visit to the poll-bound state within a month's time, on January 24. AASU has said that it has planned a three-day protest and it will burn copies of the citizenship law, and hold torch rallies during their visit.

