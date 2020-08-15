'Be It Terror Or Expansionism, India Fighting Hard': PM Modi Scorches China On 74th I-Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to India as a true challenge to expansionist forces and a one that history cannot deny as he addressed the nation on Independence Day. Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort as India completed 73 years of independence, PM Modi saluted the freedom fighters for their struggle and said that the expansionist forces during the colonial era never thought the diverse population of India could unite to fight for independence. Further, PM Modi pointed out that expansionist forces destroyed humanity and led to two world wars and that India kept moving ahead after Independence with unity, staying committed to working toward a bright future.

'India a challenge to expansionist forces'

"Dear countrymen, our ancestors fought very hard and made sacrifices to fight for independence. Throughout the colonial rule, there was a struggle to fight for freedom. I salute these freedom fighters. Mahatma Gandhi with mass support gave the fight of Independence new energy and now we are independent. Efforts were made to crush India's soul during colonial rule, the rulers thought a country as diverse as India cannot fight with unity. The fire of freedom spread worldwide after Indian independence", said PM Modi.

PM Modi also reiterated the importance of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat pledge and said that it has become the mantra for 130 crore Indians. PM Modi said that Aatmanirbhar Bharat was in everyone's eyes and ears and expressed confidence in India to fulfill the pledge. Further, PM Modi pointed out that the world had expectations from India via Aatmanirbhar Bharat and that India would deliver as it remains committed to the cause.

In a later part of his speech, the Prime Minister took on the belligerence of India's neighbours, saying, "We were challenged along our borders at LAC and LoC. But our country has given a befitting response to those attacking us, in their own tongue. We are dedicated to protecting the sovereignty of the country. The entire world has seen how we protected our borders in Ladakh. I salute all the Bravehearts."

This is the first time that China has figured in the Prime Minister's Independence Day speech in such a manner. This comes against the backdrop of the Galwan Valley clash where China was given a staunch reply in its attempts to grab India's territory, with 20 Indian Jawans laying down their lives in a furious unarmed mass brawl with the Chinese PLA, inflicting casualties that China has still refused to disclose. The Prime Minister later decisively dashed China's hopes of any claim by travelling to Leh and addressing Indian troops at a forward location at the LAC where he censured China's expansionism.

India's 74th Independence Day

As India steps into the 74th year of Independence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from Red Fort in Delhi. The PM unfurled the National Flag and paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. He was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar. All those who have attended the Independence day celebration have been sensitized about COVID related safety measures, a specific Advisory for following COVID guidelines had been issued along with each invitation card. Due to the Covid pandemic, school children were absent from the celebrations this year.

