'Be Ruthless With Drug Traffickers': Amit Shah's Strong Message At 1st ANTF Conference

On Wednesday, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the 1st National Conference of Heads of the ANTF of the States and UTs.

The event is noteworthy in light of the Centre's efforts to reduce the sale of psychotropic substances and speed up cases filed under the Narcotics, Drugs, and Psychotropic Substances Act.

While speaking at the event, Amit shah stated, “If you ask me as a Home Minister, we have set a main objective under the leadership of Narendra Modi, to establish a drug-free India till 2047. I want to tell you today that we are at such a juncture that we can win the battle against the drug menace. Those who consume drugs are the victims and those who sell them are the culprits. Strict action should be taken against such people.”

He further said, “Keeping aside our political differences all the state governments and agencies need to come together to fight against the drug menace. We will have to adopt a top to bottom and bottom-to-top approach during the investigation of drug trafficking cases.”

During the summit, the heads of states and union territories will discuss their anti-drug programmes and a strategy for combating the problem. In December 2021, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the states to build dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTF) under the director generals of police to combat the drug scourge and attain the goal of a "drug-free India."

A national call centre called 'Manas,' will also be opened today as well as an effective strategy to combat the growing use of "dark net and cryptocurrency in illegal drug trade" will be put in place.

India is suffering due to its geography

India is located at the centre of the major drug producing regions, the Golden Triangle (Myanmar, Thailand and Laos) and Golden Crescent (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran). This phenomenon makes India a transit point in drug trade such as Heroin and Brown Sugar. Earlier Amit Shah also stated in the Lok Sabha that the Golden Crescent and Golden Triangle were 'death crescent' and 'death triangle', and those dealing in drugs are 'merchants of death'.

Central Government's efforts against drug menace

Last month, Amit Shah also chaired the Regional Conference on 'Drug Trafficking and National Security' in Bengaluru on March 24. While attending the conference, Shah stated that the MHA has taken a three-pronged approach to combat narcotics, which includes strengthening institutional structures, empowering all agencies involved in narcotics control and strengthening coordination among them, and launching an awareness campaign.

The Home Minister was present as 9,298 kgs of seized narcotics worth Rs 1,235 crores were incinerated. A Memorandum of Understanding was also inked between Rashtriya Raksha University and the Government of Karnataka to establish a new campus of the University in Shivamogga.

Shah stated that under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a target of 75,000 kgs of narcotics had been set to be destroyed over the 75-day campaign beginning June 1, 2022. However, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, a total of 5,94,620 kg of drugs worth Rs 8,409 crore have been destroyed so far, considerably exceeding the target. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) alone has destroyed 1,29,363 kg worth Rs 3,138 crore of the entire narcotics eradicated till 24th March 2023.

(With inputs from ANI)