'Be The Voice Of Voiceless': Former V-P Venkaiah Naidu's Views On News At NBF Conclave

Former Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on Friday graced the stage at the News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) National Conclave-- the biggest news event of the year. The former VP kicked off the first edition of the NBF conclave by lighting the lamp along with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and other members of the NBF.

Addressing the inaugural of the NBF conclave with the theme 'Future of News', Venkaiah Naidu said, "News Broadcasting Federation is the largest news federation with over 65 members. The organisation has a maximum presentation from regional broadcasters across the length and the breadth of the country."

'My views about media are simple. Media has to be neutral. It should be straight. It should have passion for the nation': Former Vice President of India @MVenkaiahNaidu.

Speaking his heart on the media’s role in India, Venkaiah Naidu said, “my views on media organisations are very simple- the media has to be neutral. You should never be left or right. You should be straight, simple... The media must have a passion for the Nation and they must do it with perfection. Passion for the nation is like a service. Passion for the nation, take it as a mission without expecting any commission, doing any omission, or giving any remission- that should be the passion."

'Mother tongue is like eyesight': Venkaiah Naidu

Naidu spoke on the importance of the mother tongue in conveying the news. "These languages of India should be encouraged because they are the languages of the people. When I became the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, I told them also, ‘You can speak in any language of your choice’… my preference is always for a mother tongue. First mother tongue then brother tongue, afterwards any other tongue, no problem. Because people understand their mother tongue easily. That’s why wherever I go, I stress on this," he said.

You can speak in any language but only a few people know English. People can understand their mother language easily. People should be allowed to speak in their mother tongue, says former VP @MVenkaiahNaidu at the #NBFNationalConclave

"The mother tongue is like eyesight. Other languages like English are spectacles. If you have eyesight, spectacles will work. If you don’t have eyesight, 'Ray-Ban se bhi kuch aayega nahi'," he added. He also lauded the presentation of regional news channels in the NBF stating that this trend needed to be encouraged further, “because they reach people.”

'People are the supreme bosses'

Venakaiah Naidu said that news channels should be nearer to the truth. He said that the news and views should be separated. "News has to be news, undiluted, without giving it colour. And then the views," he said.

"In Parliament, I used to tell, whatever you want to say, say. Talk out, you disagree, are not satisfied, then walk out. Talk out or walk out but don’t break out. Because break out is ultimately an all-out of democracy. The same thing with regards to media also," Naidu added.

The VP said, "Even in the channels also, we see channels have views. Right, you have a view, but its should be your view only. Don’t portray it as a national view… that should be decided by the people— the viewers, they are the supreme bosses in a democracy." He also told the news media to become the voice of the voiceless, asserting them to stand with the oppressed, suppressed and depressed.

Media must argue & counter-argue. Media must be on the side of the truth, must give voice to the voiceless. 50% people are women. Their concerns, views & issues must be highlighted: former Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu

Venkaiah Naidu also hailed the role of the media during the COVID-19 crisis. He opined, "During COVID-19, the media played a great role. The medical fraternity and the media were able to pass on the information to the people".