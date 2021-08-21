Bear Rescue Facility In UP Sets Up Water Coolers, Sprinklers For Bears To Beat The Heat

The Bear Rescue Facility in Sur Sarovar, Keetham, in Uttar Pradesh's Agra has set up amenities for sloth bears to beat the heat as the city's humidity rises due to rain. The facility currently includes 110 bears. Many safeguards have been devised to guarantee that they do not suffer from the heat. The institution has taken numerous efforts to safeguard the comfort of the rescued bears, from a balanced feeding plan at regular intervals to coolers, water sprinklers, and ponds at each closure.

Agra animal facility set up water coolers, sprinklers for bears to stay cool in heat and humidity

"We give different diet in summers for providing cooling. We've built ponds and have set up sprinklers in every enclosure. Freshwater available in every section," Baiju Raj, Director of Conservation Projects at Wildlife SOS said.

"Fruits with higher water contents, like watermelon, pomegranate, coconut and papaya are also being fed to the bear to help them with the heat. The older bears are given different diets, according to their requirements," he added.

Further, Raj said, "We have placed the coolers because it is very hot for the bears, and they like to come to the area with coolers and sleep or just lay around".

Freshwater ponds at Agra animal facility for bears to dip their toes in

The sprinklers spray water on the bears during the hours when the sun isn't at its high, according to S Ilyas Raja, the Deputy Director of Veterinary Services at Wildlife SOS. This is done in the early mornings and evenings to keep the bears cool. It also aids in the reduction of humidity. In addition, the water in the freshwater ponds is changed on a daily basis. Bears enjoy dipping their toes in these waters. He further added that the team is making sure the heat does not take a toll on the bears.

Agra Bear Rescue Facility research and veterinary care facility

The Agra Bear Rescue Facility is one of the world's largest facilities for rescuing sloth bears. Wildlife SOS, in conjunction with the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department, founded the organisation in 1999. Agra Bear Rescue Facility conducts advanced research, illness management, and specialised veterinary care for sloth bears, as well as geriatric care.

With inputs from ANI.

(IMAGE: ANI)