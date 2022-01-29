Beating Retreat Ceremony Marks End Of India's 73rd Republic Day Celebrations; WATCH

The ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony, which marks the end of nearly week-long festivities of Republic Day, was held at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. The ceremony traditionally comprises of musical performances by military bands, who, each year, play Indian and western tunes.

President Ram Nath Kovid, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and chiefs of the Indian Tri-services were present at Vijay Chowk for the ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony.

Activities of 'Beating Retreat' ceremony

The Military bands played 'Aey Mere Watan ke Logo' as part of the ceremony. A laser projection narrating India's freedom struggle and its journey since Independence was also presented.

During the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk,1,000 'Made in India' drones made different formations, to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence, which is being celebrated as 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The Ministry of Defense in a press release had said that some new activities including a drone show and projection mapping have been introduced for the 2022 Beating the Retreat.

The novel drone show, involving around 1,000 drones, fabricated through indigenous technology, at the backdrop of synchronised music. This drone show was by a startup ‘Botlab Dynamics’ which was organised under the ‘Make in India' initiative with the support of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi and the Department of Science & Technology.

Histroy of ‘Beating the Retreat’

Beating the Retreat is a centuries-old military tradition dating from the days when troops disengaged from the battle at sunset. In 17th century England, the military tradition began when King James II ordered his troops to beat drums, lower flags, and organise a parade to announce the end of a day of combat. The ceremony that was held at sunset after firing a single round from the evening gun was termed as 'watch setting'.

