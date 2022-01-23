Beating Retreat Ceremony To Have 'Aey Mere Watan Ke Logon' Instead Of 'Abide With Me' Hymn

In a significant change, the Beating Retreat ceremony's hymns 'Abide With Me' has been replaced with legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's 'Aey Mere Watan ke Logon'. The details regarding the development were updated by the Defence Ministry in an effort to make the event more Indian. Reportedly, 'Abide With Me' was one of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite Christian hymns. The Beating Retreat ceremony is held on January 29 every year as part of the culmination of the celebrations of Republic Day.

The selection of the soulful patriotic song comes at a time when the hostilities with the Chinese are still on after a two-year military standoff. The song had become a favourite for Indians after it was sung by noted playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and written by legendary lyricist Kavi Pradeep for the soldiers who laid down their lives in the 1962 war. The Defence Ministry has chosen the song for inclusion in the ceremony after going through a number of other songs and compositions.

What is Beating Retreat Ceremony?

It is a centuries-old military tradition dating from the days when troops disengaged from the battle at sunset, mentioned official reports from the Defence Ministry. As soon as the buglers sounded the Retreat, the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield, it added. Importantly, the Republic Day festivities officially comes to an end with the Beating Retreating Ceremony.

This ceremony is conducted by Section D in the Ministry of Defence. The platform of the Beating Retreating Ceremony is New Delhi's Raisina Hills which includes important buildings of the Government of India like Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Beating Retreating ceremony is performed by the pipe band of the Indian Army; massed bands of Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, Indian Army. From 2016, even the bands of Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) performed in the Beating Retreating Ceremony.

Republic Day 2022- Beating Retreat ceremony details

This year's ceremony will conclude with 'Sare Jahan Se Acha', the brochure stated. The official reports also listed 26 tunes that will be played at this year's ceremony at Vijay Chowk.

The 26 tunes that will be played at this year's ceremony include 'Hey Kanchha', 'Channa Bilauri', 'Jai Janam Bhumi', 'Nritya Sarita', 'Vijay Josh', 'Kesaria Banna', 'Veer Siachen', 'Hathroi', 'Vijay Ghosh', 'Ladaakoo', 'Swadeshi', 'Amar Chattan', 'Golden Arrows' and 'Swarn Jayanti', according to the statement.

