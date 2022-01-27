Beating Retreat Rehearsal: Indian Startup Botlab's 1000 Drones Light Up Delhi Skies; Watch

One thousand 'Made in India' drones, produced by Botlab, a startup from IIT Delhi, will light up the national capital's skies at the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29. Ahead of the celebrations, on Thursday, January 27, numerous indigenously built drones gave a glimpse into the magnificent display that will be witnessed during the Beating Retreat, marking the end of India's 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

The Beating Day rehearsals began with a formation of '75 Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' on Delhi's skies - marking India's 75th year as an independent nation- followed by the formation of the Tricolour using drones. Notably, this will be the first time that the January 29 Beating Retreat ceremony will have a drone and laser show.

Watch the rehearsals below:

WATCH | Mega drone show at Beating Retreat rehearsal in Delhi; 1000 indigenously built drones illuminate the night sky at Rajpath



IIT Delhi start-up makes 1000 'Made in India' drones for Beating Retreat ceremony

The two shows will take place in addition to the foot-tapping music and classical renditions that are performed every year at the ceremony, officials informed. The 'Made in India' drones for the Beating Retreat ceremony was produced by Botlab, a startup from IIT Delhi.

India will become the fourth country to conduct a drone show of this size that has been conceptualised and designed indigenously after the US, Russia and China, officials said.

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks a centuries-old military tradition, dating back to the days when troops disengaged from a battle at sunset. As soon as the buglers sounded the "retreat", the troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms and withdrew from the battlefield.

Republic Day 2022

India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday with a magnific parade themed 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with tri-service armed forces marching contingents, 21 tableaux, all-India 'Vande Bharatam' dance and a 75-aircraft flypast.

India marks its Republic Day on January 26 every year. The celebration of Republic Day this time was grand as it falls in the year India marks 75 years of freedom. Even though India achieved freedom in 1947, the Indian Constitution came into effect on 26 January 1950, and this is celebrated with equal significance as Republic Day.