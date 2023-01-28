Beating Retreat: Vijay Chowk To Resonate With Classical Ragas & India's Biggest Drone Show

This year's "Beating the Retreat" celebration, which will be attended by President and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Droupadi Murmu at Vijay Chowk in the national capital on January 29, will feature Indian music based on Indian Classical Ragas.

The music bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, State Police, and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will perform 29 enthralling and foot-tapping Indian songs, said the Ministry of Defense.

PM and Defense Minister to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will be present to witness the ceremony. A total of 3,500 domestic drones will participate in the event, organised by Botlabs Dynamics.

The event showcasing the drones will light up the evening sky over the Raisina hills, weaving myriad forms of national figures/events through smooth synchronisation.

It will depict the success of the startup ecosystem, technological prowess of the country's youth and pave the way for future path-breaking trends.

The massed band's "Agniveer" melody will open the celebration, which will then feature captivating tunes by the pipes and drums band, including "Almora," "Kedar Nath," "Sangam Dur," "Queen of Satpura," "Bhagirathi," and "Konkan Sundari," according to Defense Ministry.

Indian Air Force’s band will play ‘Aprajey Arjun’, ‘Charkha’, ‘Vayu Shakti’, ‘Swadeshi’, while ‘Ekla Cholo Re’, ‘Hum Taiyyar Hai’, and ‘Jai Bharati’ will be played by the band of Indian Navy.

The Indian Army’s band will play ‘Shankhnaad’, ‘Sher-e-Jawan’, ‘Bhupal’, ‘Agranee Bharat’, ‘Young India’, ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’, ‘Drummers Call’, and ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’. The event will conclude with the tune of ‘Sare Jahan se Acha’.

The history

The unique ceremonial display by the massed bands was created locally by Major Roberts of the Indian Army in the early 1950s, which is when the ceremony first began. A centuries-old military custom was observed when the soldiers put down their weapons, left the battlefield at dusk to the sound of the Retreat, and then went back to their camps. Colours and Standards are cased and flags are lowered.