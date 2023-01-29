Beating The Retreat Updates: Republic Day 2023 Celebrations Culminate In New Delhi

Quick links:
Watch the tail end of the Beating Retreat ceremony which had several highlights including Band performances by different branches of the Indian Army and drone show.
PM Narendra Modi with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh among others saw President Droupadi Murmu off who departed from Vijay Chowk after the end of the Beating Retreat ceremony. The ceremony ended after the National Anthem which echoed across Raisina Hills.
'Mile Sur Mera Tumhara' echoed during the Beating Retreat ceremony as India marks culmination of Republic Day celebrations at Vijay Chowk in the national capital New Delhi.
The Indian Army jawans continue to deliver electrifying performances at Vijay Chowk with their illuminated drums amid the rain. Watch.
The Indian Air Force’s band will play ‘Aprajey Arjun’, ‘Charkha’, ‘Vayu Shakti’, ‘Swadeshi’, while ‘Ekla Cholo Re’, ‘Hum Taiyyar Hai’, and ‘Jai Bharati’ will be played by the band of Indian Navy.
The Indian Army’s band will play ‘Shankhnaad’, ‘Sher-e-Jawan’, ‘Bhupal’, ‘Agranee Bharat’, ‘Young India’, ‘Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja’, ‘Drummers Call’, and ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’. The event will conclude with the tune of ‘Sare Jahan se Acha’.
The Naval Band delivered its special performance on the popular Bengali song 'Ekla Chalo Re' composed by Rabindranath Tagore. Watch.
"No rain clouds can ever dampen our spirits", tweeted Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan as the Beating Retreat ceremony continues amid light rain in New Delhi.
The music bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, State Police, and Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will perform 29 enthralling and foot-tapping Indian songs and a drone show with 3,500 domestic drones is also planned. The musical stint will feature captivating tunes by the pipes and drums band, including "Almora," "Kedar Nath," "Sangam Dur," "Queen of Satpura," "Bhagirathi," and "Konkan Sundari," according to Defense Ministry.
President Droupadi Murmu was received by Army officers as she graced the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.
PM Narendra Modi arrived for ‘Beating the Retreat’ ceremony at Vijay Chowk in Delhi and welcomed Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
The ceremony marks the formal end of Republic Day celebrations.
As India graciously celebrated its entry in the 74th year of being a Republic by achieving new milestones, the Republic Day celebrations will come to an end with the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony which takes place on January 29 every year at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi. The 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony is another commemoration which marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations.