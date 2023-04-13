Beautified Dhaula Kuan To Airport Stretch To Attract G20 Invitees Visiting Delhi

A beautified stretch between Dhaula Kuan and IGI Airport having an array of sculptures and fountains, coupled with lush greenery, will attract foreign dignitaries visiting the national capital for the G-20 Summit scheduled in September this year.

The 8-km stretch was inaugurated on Wednesday by Union minister Nitin Gadkari and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

The beautification project funded by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) with an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore includes spruced up roadside greenery, pedestrian amenities, aesthetic improvement of foot over-bridges, installation of fountains and sculptures, benches, coloured lights, and LED screens, among others.

Thirty jet fountains have been installed between Dhaula Kuan roundabout and the NHAI wall, besides two stone carved fountains. Also, carved stone bull sculptures in front of pitcher surrounded by geyser fountains have been installed near the NHAI wall, an official statement said.

Two large lion statues in grey stone measuring 13 feet surrounded by geyser fountains have been installed near T-1 crossing. Six small lion statues of white marble in a spread out fashion have also been placed at the crossing.

Two giant elephant sculptures in pink sand stone adorn the airport entry at Mehram Nagar along with geyser fountains and cascade fountains, the statement said.

All the sculptures and fountains have been elegantly illuminated. The land surrounding these sculptures and fountains have also been beautified by different varieties of shrubs and flowers including conocarpus, champa, ficus, bamboo, etc and flower of tecoma, hamelia, chandni, hibiscus, bougainvillea, kaner, among others.

A touch of patriotism and nationalism has been given to the entire beautification work with view cutters at Mehram Nagar having tricolour and charkha. Scrolling screens on both sidewalls between T-1 crossing and Terminal 3 tunnel have been placed to display rich culture of Indian states, the statement said.

The entire sidewalks of the 8-km stretch have been illuminated with around 600 post top lanterns fittings. Also, three huge LED screens are proposed on road stretch between T-1 crossing and T-3 tunnel, it added.

During forthcoming G-20 Summit, many international dignitaries will be visiting Delhi and therefore keeping in view the immense importance of this road, the beautification work was undertaken with Delhi LG's active role in it, the statement said.

The LG said the aesthetic upgradation has been done not only in the wake of the G20 Summit but this will also help keep the national capital clean and green forever.

He said the idea is to keep Delhi forever prepared for such mega events, according to the statement.