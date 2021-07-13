'Beef Consumption Not Banned, But Regulated': Assam CM Himanta Sarma Tells Arnab Goswami

In interaction with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, supporting the Cattle Preservation Bill, said that the sale and consumption of beef is prohibited in the non-beef eating societies of the state. He added that this rule will also be applicable in non-Hindu-dominated areas.

On the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021, Sarma told Arnab, "Our constitution has stated what the state should do with cattle. But the Assam Bill is different. We have amended the Cattle Act 1959 and did four changes. No beef can be sold in the 5 km radius of temples or Satra. The sale or consumption of beef is prohibited in non-beef eating societies. Accept for agriculture and trade, transfer of cattle is prohibited. No cattle can be transported out of Assam without permit"

"If you are in my state, you cannot eat beef in Hindu, Jain, Sikh-dominated areas even inside the house. Directive principles of state policy are higher than the fundamental rights," Sarma said, adding that "even if there are 10 percent Hindus in the Muslim dominated areas, beef is prohibited," Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said that he has not banned the beef but regulated it. He said that his decision has been supported by Darul Uloom who decided to not eat beef if it hurts Hindus. "Everyone should be happy. There should be communal harmony...Those who dare to raise controversy will counter the belief system of Gandhiji," Sarma said adding that the bill should be introduced all over India.

Sarma also said that he will examine and consult on banning pork if his government receives a petition. "The Muslims are really happy," he added.

Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday introduced the Assam Cattle Preservation Bill 2021 in the state assembly. The bill, with the above-mentioned points, states prohibits a person from slaughtering the cow until he possesses a certificate that the bovine (not being a cow) is over 14 years of age. The bill also laid stringent punishment for illegal cattle smuggling. If convicted, a person may face imprisonment up to three years and a fine between Rs 3-5 lakh. In case of repeated punishment, the punishment would be doubled.