'Been A Productive Morning': PM Modi Shares Glimpses Of G20 Summit In Delhi

Mahima Joshi
G20 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday shared the glimpses of the G20 Summit which showed him welcoming the world leaders at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Sharing a clip showing him making the inaugural address at the G20 Summit, PM Modi took to Twitter and wrote that he had a “productive morning”. 

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter) showing the glimpses of the first session of the G20 Summit under Indian’s presidency, PM Modi wrote, “Been a productive morning at the G20 Summit in Delhi.”

Talking about his address at the G20 Summit, PM Modi in another tweet wrote, “Spoke at Session 1 of the G20 Summit on the subject of One Earth. Highlighted the need to further human centric development, which is also something Indian culture has always emphasised on.”

“It is with a spirit of One Earth that India has worked on initiatives such as LiFE Mission, emphasised on International Year of Millets, launched Green Grids Initiative - One Sun, One World, One Grid, harnessed solar power, encouraged natural farming and the National Green Hydrogen Mission,” he added. 

African Union joins G20

In a big move towards inclusivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday formally announced the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the Group of 20 (G20) states. PM Modi welcomed African Union chair and Comoros President Azali Assoumani to officially join the group of 20 nations at the G20 Summit in Delhi.

"India put a proposal to give permanent membership of G20 to the African Union. I believe that we have everyone's agreement on this," PM Modi said during his address. 

